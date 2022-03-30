Morocco, Tunisia qualify for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

BLIDA, Algeria, Mar 29 – Tunisia secured a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite being held 0-0 at home by Mali on Tuesday in the second leg of an African play-off.

A pre-match warning by Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri to his team that the return match would be even tougher than the first leg in Bamako last Friday proved spot on.

Having built a 1-0 lead in Mali through a Moussa Sissako own-goal, Tunisia were unable to build on their aggregate advantage and scraped through for a sixth appearance at the finals.