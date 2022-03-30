Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski celebrates his second-half penalty against Sweden

Sports

Lewandowski strikes as Poland punch World Cup ticket

Published

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski celebrates his second-half penalty against Sweden © AFP / JANEK SKARZYNSKI

Chorzów (Poland) (AFP), Mar 29 – Robert Lewandowski slotted home a second-half penalty as Poland booked their berth at the World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden in Tuesday’s play-off.

After the Poland captain converted a spot kick, Piotr Zielinski put the game beyond doubt with a superb second goal for the hosts in Chorzow.

“We had many problems before this match,” said Lewandowski.

“A lot of our players were injured, including me, I had a problem with my knee,” he added, having sat out Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Scotland.

“We suffered, but now we can celebrate. I am proud and happy.”

Veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on for the final 10 minutes for Sweden, but the 40-year-old striker was unable to influence the result and will miss out on a third appearance at a World Cup finals.

“Everyone is disappointed – that’s normal when losing,” Ibrahimovic told TV4.

“Everyone wants to play in the World Cup, but unfortunately that won’t happen.”

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny played a key role in Poland’s victory with saves to deny Swedish playmaker Emil Forsberg in both halves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Poland go into Friday’s draw for the group stages of the World Cup finals, from November 21 to December 18, after dominating the second half.

The Poles were awarded the crucial penalty just after half-time.

Attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski rolled the ball into substitute Grzegorz Krychowiak, who was fouled by Jesper Karlstrom.

The referee pointed straight to the spot and it was a trademark penalty kick by Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich ace casually arced his run, waited for Robin Olsen to move and then slotted the ball to the left of the Swedish goalkeeper.

It was his 75th goal for Poland and arguably one of his most important.

Zielinski put the result beyond doubt when he capitalised on a slip by Sweden defender Marcus Danielson and sprinted clear.

He slotted his shot past Olsen with 18 minutes left to spark wild celebrations from the home crowd.

Only a superb save from Olsen denied Lewandowski a second goal when the Poland striker was allowed a rare late chance in the area by the Swedish defence.

“Nothing went our way,” said Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But one has to make sure that things go one’s way – you can’t blame other circumstances.”

Ibrahimovic may have missed out on the World Cup, but refused to say whether he will retire.

“I hope to carry on as long as I’m healthy and can contribute,” he added.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved