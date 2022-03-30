Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KRU Elections candidates Hillary Itela (Left) and Peris Mukoko (Right) having a chat during the KRU AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

KRU Elections Postponed over non-compliance with Sports Act

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – The much-anticipated Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) elections that were scheduled to be held Wednesday evening has been postponed over non-compliance with the Sports Act.

According to the Sports Registrar the polls could not go on after only two affiliates namely Administration Police and KCB RFC have complied with the Sports Act forcing the KRU Board to postpone the elections by two months.

Olendo Ray and Ian Mugambi sharing a chat during the KRU AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

There were only four seats to be contested for the Vice Chairperson where Peris Mukoko was battling it out with Moses Ndale, the Secretary position that attracted two candidates; Ian Mugambi and Dr. Ochieng Ahaya, the Treasurer’s post that saw Dr. Joshua Aroni go unopposed.

The Directors has attracted three candidates; Charles Chege, Hillary Itela and Oscar Mango.

KRU boss Oduor Gangla during the KRU AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved