ALGIERS, Algeria, Mar 30 – Cameroon staged a late comeback to edge out Algeria on away goals and grab final Qatar FIFA World Cup slot for Africa.

Toko Ekambi was the hero for Cameroon, scoring late in the dying minutes to see the Indomitable Lions draw 2-2 in the return leg.

Cameroon now joins Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana in representing the continent at the December FIFA World Cup in Qatar.