Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alexander Zverev returns a shot in his victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis a the Miami Open on Tuesday

Tennis

Zverev into Miami quarters as Kokkinakis downed

Published

MIAMI, USA, Mar 29 – Alexander Zverev’s push to land his first title of the year moved a step closer on Tuesday after the German moved into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

World number four Zverev has struggled for consistency in 2022 but the Miami Open finalist from 2018 was too strong in a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kokkinakis who came through qualifying without dropping a set.

Kokkinakis, who along with compatriot Nick Kyrgios won the Australian Open doubles title, was in the fourth round for the first time in south Florida and managed to give the German a few headaches, especially with his serve.

Yet the Australian looked to be struggling with a chest injury in the second set and Zverev was able to move through the gears when it mattered to set up an encounter with Norway’s Casper Ruud for a place in the semi-finals.

“He is in the fourth round for a reason so I am just happy to come through,” the second-seeded Zverev said afterwards during a courtside interview.

“I won my first Masters event here and reached my first quarter final so this tournament has been good to me.”

Kokkinakis hit eight aces but his overall service game let him down and was unable to break the German’s serve which was far more effective.

Ruud, meanwhile, made light work of British number oneCameron Norrie, winning 6-3,6-4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Norwegian, 23, has now reached the quarter-finals in six of his last seven ATP Masters 1000 events.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved