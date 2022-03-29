Connect with us

Madrid, Spain; 27.02.2022.- Thierry FEUTEU; Spanish rugby team (Red), achieved a victory against Romania (White) by 38-21, with which it occupies second place in the European classification and closer to the World Cup. Final score 38-21, with 5 trials for the Spanish team and 3 for the Romanian. Frederic Quercy scored two tries and Marco Pinto, Matthew Foulds and Alvar Gimeno also scored. They were all converted by Manuel Ordás, who also scored a penalty kick. Now Spain adds 25 points to 22 from Romania and is in second place that gives direct access to the World Cup. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas

Rugby

World Rugby announces review over potential breach of eligibility rules by Spain

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 29 – World Rugby has announced there is to be a formal review to examine a potential breach of player eligibility rules by Spain.

The matter relates to the Rugby Europe Championship that doubled as qualification for next year’s World Cup in France.

A statement from the governing body on Monday read: “World Rugby will convene an independent judicial committee to examine a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 (eligibility to play for national representative teams) by the Spanish Rugby Union during the Rugby Europe Championship 2021 and 2022, which doubled as the European qualification process for Rugby World Cup 2023.

“World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men’s senior team.”

“Having concluded initial enquiries, the international federation believes a formal independent review is warranted as provided for by the World Rugby Regulations. The Spanish Rugby Union has been fully cooperative throughout the initial enquiries.”

“World Rugby’s independent judicial panel chairman Christopher Quinlan QC has been asked to form the judicial committee to achieve certainty as soon as possible given any potential impact on Rugby World Cup 2023.”

“Quinlan has appointed Nigel Hampton QC (chair), Pamela Woodman and Frank Hadden to the committee. With the process now live, World Rugby will not be making further comment until its conclusion.”

Spain – who have only appeared at one previous World Cup, in 1999 – are due to be in Pool B at next year’s tournament with Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and an Asia/Pacific qualifier.

Their opening match is scheduled to be against Ireland on September 9 in Bordeaux.

