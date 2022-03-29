Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

England defender Harry Maguire

Football

Southgate backs under-fire Maguire with England star set to return

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 29Gareth Southgate insist Harry Maguire can still thrive at the highest level as the beleaguered England defender prepares to return in Tuesday’s friendly against Ivory Coast.

Maguire was left on the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Switzerland as Southgate took the centre-back out of the spotlight after a torrid season with Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has struggled badly this term, leading to calls for Southgate to axe him from the England squad.

But Southgate is planning widespread changes for England’s first senior meeting with Ivory Coast and Maguire is among those set to start at Wembley.

That is partly because centre-back is one of the positions in which Southgate has few proven options, as the shaky displays from international novices Ben White, Marc Guehi and Conor Coady showed against Switzerland.

“H has got us to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, so there’s no doubt he is more than capable of playing at the highest level,” Southgate told reporters on Monday.

“He was very good for us in the autumn and, yeah, the club are in a difficult moment. There could be any number of reasons for that.”

Regardless of the relative paucity of defensive options, Southgate hinted Maguire should not take for granted his place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year if his form doesn’t improve.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In terms of selection, that’s always a difficult conundrum because we’ve got players who we know have performed well in an England shirt,” he said.

“There’s got to be some level of scrutiny on how people are playing with their clubs because that has got to be a factor in it.

“That doesn’t mean that players can be poor for a couple of years and then still find their way in and sometimes it depends on competition for positions.

“We’ve obviously left some forward players out, who haven’t been in good form, but there’s direct replacements, experienced replacements, for those players. As I say, it is a complicated decision.”

Harry Kane’s match-winning penalty against the Swiss took him level with Bobby Charlton on 49 international goals, just four behind England’s all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney.

But England captain Kane may not get the chance to add to that tally from the start on Tuesday as Southgate rings the changes.

“If he had his way he’d play 90 minutes of every fixture, which is a brilliant quality to have because if your captain wants to be at every camp and playing every minute of every game then that sets the tone for everything else,” he said.

“The fact is we’ve got a good squad, we want to keep people involved and give people opportunities.

“We need to see certain things across the week to see how people can play at the level, so we’ll make those decisions on when he plays and doesn’t play.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved