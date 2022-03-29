Greg Snow Clinches Third Leg of Savannah Tour Title at VetLab

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club was crowned the winner of the third leg of the Savannah Tour golf tournament played at VetLab Sports Club on Tuesday.

Snow carded an impressive 4-under par 68 to claim the title, a second win in a row for him after winning the second leg of the tournament played at Limuru Country Club last week.

On the first nine, Snow carded 34 thanks to birdies on the fourth, seventh, and ninth holes, having held pars on the first, second, fifth, sixth, and eighth holes, and a bogey on the third.

He matched the score on the second nine courtesy of birdies on the tenth and fourteenth holes, and holding pars on the rest.

“My ball-striking was good today. I only made one mistake on hole number three where my putting was not good; I scored a bogey,” Snow said.

“The holes that I picked with my game plan, worked and I took advantage of that. The weather was perfect compared to last week; there was hardly any wind, and that was good for most of us,” he added.

For his exploits, Snow bagged Ksh100,000 of the prize money.

Meanwhile, home player Edwin Mudanyi, Daniel Nduva, and Isaiah Omwoyo were tied in the second position, each having carded 3-under par 69 at the 18-hole golf course.

For their effort, the three players took home Ksh52,916 each of the prize money.

Mudanyi, who won the inaugural Savannah Tour tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club played a flawless first nine, carding 34 courtesy of successive birdies on the seventh and ninth holes and pars on the rest of the holes.

On the second nine, he scored a birdie on the sixteenth hole and held pars on the rest of the holes to return a total of 35.

“My shot game was good today, I chipped and putted the ball well which gave me advantage on the greens. The hole that let me down was Par 5s, which I believe I should have done better. I also think I need to work on my driver which is not very good at the moment,” said Mudanyi.

He faced stiff competition from Nyali Golf Club’s Daniel Nduva who matched his scores in both the first and second nine.

In the first nine, Nduva returned a score of 34 courtesy of birdies on the fourth and eighth holes and pars on the rest. In the second nine, he scored a birdie on the fifteenth and held pars on the rest of the holes.

On his part, Isaiah Omwoyo was also impressive on the day, hitting 35 on the first nine, and 34 on the second to return a total of 3-under par 69.

He scored a birdie on the first and seventh holes, but a bogey on the third hole would hold him back before recovering in the second nine where he hit birdies on the fourteenth, sixteenth, and eighteenth holes – having held pars in the rest of the holes.

The VetLab event attracted a total of 50 golfers who competed for the Ksh 500,000 prize money.