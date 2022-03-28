Connect with us

Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu sure raised the dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In Pictures: Babes rev up in style for first ever Lionesses Rally Club championship

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – The first ever all-women rally championship, organized by the recently formed Lionesses Rallying Club, went down at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Rallying Track on Sunday.

The track, which was used as the Super Special Stage (SSS) at the WRC Safari Rally last year played host to eight teams who competed for the maiden diadem, with 26-year old Maxine Wahome emerging victorious.

Here are some of the amazing photos from the one-day championship that attracted a huge number of fans.

All the best mummy! Faith Milkah’s daughter couldn’t resist the opportunity for a selfie with mummy before rev off. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kanze Dena awards young Kiana Rajput and her navigator 26-year old Ishy Renu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Your best mix of music was on ground to bring all the action live. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua interviewing Kanze Dena, the spokesperson in the executive office of the President. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Teh drivers were a clear crowd favourite. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Taita babes! Pauline Sheghu and Mitchelle Chao. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The JT Drift Queens of Faith Milkah and Hellen Wambui. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Every Lioness had to smile. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua with Maxine Wahome. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Teh crowd enjoyed every bit of action. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Mother and daughter super duo of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
We are not sure of the joke that Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) boss Phineas Kimathi shared that cracked everyone’s ribs. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Linet Ayuko and some of the sponsors from Kenya Pipeline COmpany. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Behind every successful woman, are a team of men giving them support. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Ex Sports producer Joseph Sheghu was there to support big sister Pauline. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Caroline Gatimu rolled back the years with an emphatic ddrive. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The buggie sweeper had incredible speeds! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kanze Dena, the Spokesperson, Executive Office of the President flags off Maxine Wahome and Safina Khan at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Focus! Maxine Wahome ahead of teh start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
10-year old Kiana Rajpit all calm and collected as she prepares her buggie for the start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Navigator Chantal Young all eased up as they prepared for rev off with her driver Natasha Tundo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Veteran KBC presenter Daniel Wahome with his colleague Pauline Sheghu who was being navigated by Geospatial Engineer Mitchelle Chao. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The fans turned out loud and proud. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Saturday Music and Sports presenter Suleiman Munyua with Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of teh Lionesses Rally Club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Capital FM’s Commercial Director Farida Iddris with Kanze Dena. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kanze Dena shares her thoughts with Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua and Farida Iddris
Hugs for everyone! Lisa Christoffersen being congratulated. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Style check! Pauline Sheghu after finishing the rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Yes we did it! Safina Khan celebrates with Maxine Wahome after winning the all-women rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Navigator Hellen Wambui. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Faith Milkah and Hellen Wambui going through their pace notes ahead of their first ever rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Maxine Wahome preps herself for the win. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The mother and daughter team of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Lisa Christoffersen and Lilian Onduko flying away on teh course. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
First time ever competing! Wife to teh Late Jonathan Toroitich Moi, Faith Milka, all cheered up for the start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Warembo bila make up team of Stella Macharia and Peris Kiboi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Mitchelle Chao receive their recognition. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Kiana and her buggie were the crowd favourites. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
