In Pictures: Babes rev up in style for first ever Lionesses Rally Club championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – The first ever all-women rally championship, organized by the recently formed Lionesses Rallying Club, went down at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Rallying Track on Sunday.

The track, which was used as the Super Special Stage (SSS) at the WRC Safari Rally last year played host to eight teams who competed for the maiden diadem, with 26-year old Maxine Wahome emerging victorious.

Here are some of the amazing photos from the one-day championship that attracted a huge number of fans.

All the best mummy! Faith Milkah’s daughter couldn’t resist the opportunity for a selfie with mummy before rev off. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kanze Dena awards young Kiana Rajput and her navigator 26-year old Ishy Renu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Your best mix of music was on ground to bring all the action live. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua interviewing Kanze Dena, the spokesperson in the executive office of the President. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Teh drivers were a clear crowd favourite. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Taita babes! Pauline Sheghu and Mitchelle Chao. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The JT Drift Queens of Faith Milkah and Hellen Wambui. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Every Lioness had to smile. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua with Maxine Wahome. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Teh crowd enjoyed every bit of action. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mother and daughter super duo of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

We are not sure of the joke that Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) boss Phineas Kimathi shared that cracked everyone’s ribs. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Linet Ayuko and some of the sponsors from Kenya Pipeline COmpany. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Behind every successful woman, are a team of men giving them support. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ex Sports producer Joseph Sheghu was there to support big sister Pauline. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Caroline Gatimu rolled back the years with an emphatic ddrive. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The buggie sweeper had incredible speeds! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kanze Dena, the Spokesperson, Executive Office of the President flags off Maxine Wahome and Safina Khan at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Focus! Maxine Wahome ahead of teh start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

10-year old Kiana Rajpit all calm and collected as she prepares her buggie for the start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Navigator Chantal Young all eased up as they prepared for rev off with her driver Natasha Tundo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Veteran KBC presenter Daniel Wahome with his colleague Pauline Sheghu who was being navigated by Geospatial Engineer Mitchelle Chao. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The fans turned out loud and proud. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Saturday Music and Sports presenter Suleiman Munyua with Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of teh Lionesses Rally Club. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Capital FM’s Commercial Director Farida Iddris with Kanze Dena. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kanze Dena shares her thoughts with Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua and Farida Iddris

Hugs for everyone! Lisa Christoffersen being congratulated. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Style check! Pauline Sheghu after finishing the rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Yes we did it! Safina Khan celebrates with Maxine Wahome after winning the all-women rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Navigator Hellen Wambui. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Faith Milkah and Hellen Wambui going through their pace notes ahead of their first ever rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Maxine Wahome preps herself for the win. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The mother and daughter team of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Lisa Christoffersen and Lilian Onduko flying away on teh course. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

First time ever competing! Wife to teh Late Jonathan Toroitich Moi, Faith Milka, all cheered up for the start. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Warembo bila make up team of Stella Macharia and Peris Kiboi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Mitchelle Chao receive their recognition. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kiana and her buggie were the crowd favourites. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu