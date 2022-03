NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Impala Saracens have their loyal fans to thank after they inspired them to a 20-16 victory over Nakuru in the Enterprise Cup to set up a semi-final date with KCB RFC.

Have a look at how the action at the Gazelles’ backyard in Impala Grounds unfolded in pictures.

We got it! Impala Saracens loyal fan Martin ‘Vuvuzela’ Kariuki who is also the Jam Presenter on 98.4 Capital FM all smiles as he confirmed the Gazelle has sailed into the Enterprise Semi-final after eliminating Nakuru RFC.Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Too strong to handle! Impala’s Anthony Odhiambo (Right) holding on the ball against Nakuru’s Edwin Makori in a match that saw the home team emerge winners. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Impala’s Hannington Mmbaka charges past Nakuru RFC defence during the Enterprise Cup quarter-finals against Nakuru at the Impala Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Impala, beaten finalists in 2019, will host KCB in next weekend’s semifinal at the Impala Club.

Impala RFC Head Coach Oscar Osir well in control of his side as they held on to continue with their perfect start in the Enterprise Cup and storm into the semis. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Impala RFC’s Hanningtone Mmbaka (with the ball) is tackled by Nakuru RFC’s Hanningtone Wabwire during the Enterprise Cup quarters. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Nakuru RFC’s Paul Lusesi beats Impala Defence to dash to the try-line during the Enterprise quarter-final. photo/RAYMOMD MAKHAYA

Taking it easy! Impala RFC Head Coach Oscar Osir in the dugout keenly following the match as his charges did him proud. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tough luck! Nakuru RFC Head Coach Felix Oloo reacts after losing the match against hosts Impala Saracens in the Enterprise Cup quarters. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Nakuru RFC Head Coach Felix Oloo consoling with his technical team after bowing out of the 2022 Enterprise competition. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

BIG Brother watching! Kenya Sevens boss Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu was in attendance and must be happy to see his former team advance into the semis of the 2022 Enterprise Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Well done my beloved team! Impala fan celebrates after 80 minutes of play against a resilient Nakuru that assured them a place in the semi-final. photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Celebration time! Impala funs in jubilation after knocking out Nakuru in the Enterprise quarters. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA