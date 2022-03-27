Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Haas' German driver Mick Schumacher is out of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix after a high-speed crash

Motors

‘I’m OK’ but Schumacher will miss Saudi Arabian GP after horror crash

Published

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 – Mick Schumacher insisted Saturday ‘I’m OK’ but he will not take part in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing his Haas car at 240kmh in qualifying on Jeddah’s high-speed street circuit.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we’ll come back stronger,” tweeted the 23-year-old German driver who was airlifted to hospital after the crash.

Haas, meanwhile, said they will run just one car in Sunday’s race with Kevin Magnussen carrying their hopes.

“Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12,” said Haas in a statement.

“After his assessment revealed no injuries, he was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

“The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen.”

The German driver, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, would have started Sunday’s race in 14th position.

However, his weekend ended in terrifying fashion when he lost control of his Haas at high speed, clipped a kerb and then went straight into the wall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two wheels were torn away from the car in the impact during the second qualifying session.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved