‘I’m OK’ but Schumacher will miss Saudi Arabian GP after horror crash

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 – Mick Schumacher insisted Saturday ‘I’m OK’ but he will not take part in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing his Haas car at 240kmh in qualifying on Jeddah’s high-speed street circuit.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we’ll come back stronger,” tweeted the 23-year-old German driver who was airlifted to hospital after the crash.

Haas, meanwhile, said they will run just one car in Sunday’s race with Kevin Magnussen carrying their hopes.

“Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12,” said Haas in a statement.

“After his assessment revealed no injuries, he was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

“The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen.”

The German driver, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, would have started Sunday’s race in 14th position.

However, his weekend ended in terrifying fashion when he lost control of his Haas at high speed, clipped a kerb and then went straight into the wall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two wheels were torn away from the car in the impact during the second qualifying session.