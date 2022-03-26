This is for JT: Late Jonathan Moi’s wife Milkah wants to make hubby proud in first all-women’s rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Faith Milkah will drape into rallying gear on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, with the determination to do well in the first ever all-women’s rally in Kenya, but this will be with determination to make her departed husband proud.

Milkah is a wife to the Late Jonathan Toroitich Moi, a revered Safari Rally driver in his days in the 90s and having learnt the basic strings of rallying from him, Milkah is more than determined to make him proud posthumously, especially ahead of the third anniversary of his interment next month.

“I am glad to have had a life partner who is a former Safari Rally driver. Being in his life, and he was already a fast driver was great. He was the one who taught me how to drive and I got the excitement of the Safari Rally from him. By being in his life, I was equipped and it gave me the drive that I can do it because he taught me,” says Milkah. Faith Milkah with her navigator Hellen Nasieku. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She adds; “I am doing this to celebrate him. He is my hero and I am definitely looking to make him proud. I am glad to be here. This is for JT.”

Milkah is one of 10 drivers who have confirmed participation in the inaugural edition of the all women rally organized by the Lionesses Rally Club.

She says she is excited to be part of such a noble cause and despite this being her very first competitive race, she knows it will open doors for more women to get into the male-dominated sport.

“It is long overdue but thank God we are here now. We are ready to show the men that we are up to the task. It is a great thing for women and we want also to encourage more to be involved,” she says.

She adds; “I am super excited, but of course anxious, this being my first time. I am naturally a fast driver on the highway but this is a totally different thing. But I am ready.”

Faith Milkah’s navigator Hellen Nasieku. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She will be navigated by Hellen Nasieku from Kajiado. Her navigator’s name, Nasieku, is a Maasai name meaning fast one. She hopes that the two can combine for a fast race on Sunday.

“I am really excited to be going into a rally car for the first time ever doing navigation duties. It has been a very busy last few weeks trying to learn and getting the groove of everything and I am ready for this,” Nasieku,28, told Capital Sport.

She added; “I would want to use this as a learning experience and hopefully be involved more in rallying. I am used to fast drives but now in competition, I want to see how it looks.”

The target for the two on Sunday is to finish the race.