Mohamed Salah and Egypt will get a chance to bounce back from their Cup of Nations final defeat when they play Senegal again in a World Cup qualifying play-off

Football

Salah creates only goal as Egypt edge Senegal in World Cup

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Mar 26 – Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday in a World Cup play-off first leg.   

Salah turned inside the box and slammed the ball against the crossbar with the rebound hitting Senegal defender Saliou Ciss and rolling into the net.

The eagerly awaited clash was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, which Senegal won 4-2 on penalties in Cameroon after 120 goalless minutes.

