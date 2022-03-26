Connect with us

Sergio Perez. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Red Bull’s Perez claims debut pole at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Published

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 – Sergio Perez claimed his first ever Formula One pole at the 215th attempt when the Mexican upstaged Red Bull teammate and world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc joins Perez on the front row with Verstappen on the second row after qualifying in fourth behind the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Saturday’s qualifying was marred by a horror crash suffered by Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton’s shock elimination in the opening Q1 session for the first time since 2017.

In this article:
Advertisement

