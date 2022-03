NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar are through to the Enterprise Cup semi-finals after beating Nondescripts 34-17 in one of the quarters played Saturday.

In the other results, Impala were 20-16 winners over Nakuru, KCB RFC demolished Kenyatta University side Blak Blad 87-12 while the match between Homeboyz and Mwamba was cancelled, seeing Homeboyz qualify to the last four.

-More to follow-