Newly built multi-purpose Jamhuri Sports Ground to be free of charge, assures  President Uhuru  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially opened the multi-purpose Jamhuri Sports Ground, announcing that it will be free of charge to the public.

The facility that was started in August 2020 has seen phase 1 competed with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed confirming that the remaining works will be done in two weeks.

The total estimated cost for Phase 1 works is Ksh 609.6 million with the remaining works being the terraces stands and floodlights among others. Sports CS Amina Mohamed welcoming President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Jamhuri Sports Ground. Photo/STATE HOUSE

CS Amina, who was accompanied by Sports PS Okudo said that the ministry has partnered with corporates to ensure the facility is taken to the next level.

President Kenyatta urged the local community to safe guard the property and the land from land grabbers.

“We have a police station, the food courts, which will be given to the locals to boost themselves financially. I thank the football legends who are here and rugby players for brining glory to our country,” Uhuru remarked.

He added, “The rugby players have assured me that they will use this facility to tap and develop talent from the ares including Kibra, Dagoretti and Kawangware. Accessing this complex is free of charge for teams they just need a booking.”

The state-of-the-art sports facility was graced by the exhibition match featuring the former Harambee Stars players led by Josephat Mulira and Dennis Oliech among others playing against Kibra United. President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting one of the teams that played in the exhibition match during the opening of the Jamhuri Sports Ground. Photo/STATE HOUSE

Also in attendance was the men’s and women’s national teams who had a feeling of the new ground ahead of the international assignments where Shujaa are preparing for the HSBC Sevens World Series Singapore and Vancouver legs.

The women’s team, the Kenya Lionesses will be preparing to represent Kenya in Tunisia to compete in the Commonwealth Games and World Cup qualifiers.

The facility is a one-stop shop fully equipped with a Police station with four Police residential houses, gate house, three food courts, two changing rooms, car park, club house, 1.7km running track, 3.4km Murram track, children playing area and two picnic sites.

President Uhuru Kenyatta been shown one of the food courts at the Jamhuri Sports Ground. Photo/STATE HOUSE

Food Courts at Jamhuri Sports Ground. Photo/STATE HOUSE

Harambee Stars legends played the exhibition match against Kibra United. Photo/STATE HOUSE

Kenya Lionesses played against their male counterparts Shujaa in the exhibition match.

The Jamhuri Sports Ground entrance. Photo/STATE HOUSE