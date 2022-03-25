Connect with us

CS Amina inspects newly built multi-purpose Jahmhuri Sports Ground

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The multi-purpose Jahmhuri Sports Ground is set to be opened today afternoon by President Uhuru.

The Stadium that has three football pitches, a rugby pitch, athletics track and swimming pool was this morning inspected by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed and Sports PS Joe Okudo.

It will also have a recreation center with CS Amina saying the main objective of the stadium will be to tap and develop talent.

“The stadium in complete and ready for use, it will be a multi purpose including a reaction center. We are in talks with corporates to come on board and support us, the government has done the most important thing of laying the structures, corporates will now take if you the next level,” CS Amina said.

-More to follow –

