Advantage Morocco after brilliant goal forces draw in DR

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Mar 25 – Tarik Tissoudali scored a brilliant equaliser as Morocco moved closer to a sixth World Cup appearance by drawing 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa on Friday.

A move that began with a superb slide tackle by Moroccan Romain Saiss ended with Tissoudali rifling the ball into the net on 76 minutes in the first leg of their play-off.

Yoane Wissa gave DR Congo a 12th-minute lead by sprinting down the wing, cutting inside and unleashing a shot from just outside the box that brushed Saiss and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

With away goals counting double, a 0-0 draw in Casablanca on Tuesday will suffice to take Morocco to the World Cup in Qatar.