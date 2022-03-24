Ten confirmed teams ahead of first ever all-women rally in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – A total of 10 drivers have been confirmed for the first ever all-women rallying competition in Kenya which has been scheduled for the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani racing track on Sunday.

Among the drivers confirmed for the inaugural race is the sensational Maxine Wahome, the experienced Pauline Sheghu and the famous ‘warembo bila make up’ racing team.

Lisa Christoffersen who is the founder of the Lionesses Rally Club under which the event will be staged says she is excited that a baby which was conceived at the Safari World Rally Championship in Naivasha last year.

“We were seated with waziri (CS Amina Mohamed) and we were asking ourselves, where at the ladies? That is when I came up with the idea and the CS was in support of it and we began plans to have it,” Christoffersen told Capital Sports.

She added; “Nine months later, we are here to see the baby born and it is such an exciting day to see that we can finally have this. An exciting race involving 10 teams of women only races and organized by women.” Maxine Wahome and her navigator Safina Khan. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Apart from the rally, the Lionesses Rallying Club will also undertake some CSR activities in Kasarani and have also planned to plant over 1,000 trees at the Kasarani Stadium.

Speaking to Capital Sports, Maxine who raced at the Safari Rally last year says she is excited to be competing in the race and despite the fact that she will be the top driver at the race, is keeping her cards close to her chest.

“It is such an exciting opportunity for women drivers in Kenya and to have women racing amongst each other. Of course I am really happy to be here and competing with everyone else. About the competition, let me just say I will let the dust speak on Sunday,” Maxine said.

Wahome will be navigated by Safina Khan for the race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jael Amondi will be the youngest driver in the race. At 23, this will be her first time ever in a rally car.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to race and this being my first time ever, I want to go in and do my best and see what we can achieve,” she said. Experienced rally driver Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Mitchelle Chao. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Jeniffer Malik will also be competing for the first time. “We want to show that women drivers can also be successful in a male dominated sport. We want to go in there and break the bias and hopefully this can go on for long.”

Full list of entries

Pauline Sheghu/Mitchelle Chao Lisa Christoffersen/Lilian Onduko Natasha Tundo/Chantal Young Jael Amondi- Wacuka / Neema