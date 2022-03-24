Kenyan junior golfers kitted by NOC-K ahead of Continental duty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Thursday handed over kit to the Junior Golf Team at Muthaiga Golf Course ahead of their competition at the All-Africa Junior Golf Team Championship.

The Kenyan team of seven young golfers comprising of five boys and four girls will fly Kenya’s flag in the continental event slated to be hosted in Egypt March 26 to April 1.

The ceremony saw NOC-K 2nd Deputy President Waithaka Kioni give team that also includes three officials with Team Kenya kits and travelling bags.

The boys’ team comprises of Njoroge Njonge Kibugu (Team Captain) from Muthaiga Golf Club (18 years), Andrew Ngacha Wahome from Nyali Golf and Country Club (18 years), Krish Beiju Shah from Vet Lab Sports Club (15 years), Elvis Muigua Gatuhi from Kiambu Golf Club (18 years)

The girls’ team embraces Alyssa Aly Jamal from Nyali Golf and Country Club (17years) Belinda Wanjiru from Vet Lab Sports Club (12 years) and Bianca Wamaitha Ngecu from Muthaiga Golf Club (13 years)

The tournament out in Egypt is prime as the Kenyan players will get ranked by the World Amateur Golf ranking.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr.Waithaka Kioni congratulated the team on being selected to represent the country.

“Thank you for investing in the youth, this is a demonstration that you’re on the right track. This is the future of golf. I’d like to thank the Ministry of Sports through the Cabinet Secretary Amb. Dr. Amina Mohammed for supporting sports activities and functions aiming to support Youth development in the county,” Kioni said.

“NOC-K is putting up a sports facility in Ruai, OlympAfrica with partnership with the Nairobi City Council and we’re looking forward to seeing the youth get opportunities to grow their talent.”

Having seen the great exploits of junior golfers like the 18-year-old “Kenyan Tiger” Njoroge Kibugu, who’s made the country proud by being the only Kenyan who made the cut in the DP World Tour finishing fourth as the Team Captain is enough motivation.

“We’re going to play the best we can and hopefully bring back the trophy. It’s a different course, I haven’t seen it before but we’re hopeful of a great performance. I’m encouraging the team to focus together as a team as we aim for excellent individual performance,” The young turk who’s played golf since he was six said.

Njoroge was the sole Kenyan to make the cut on day two of the Magical Kenya Open with a bogey-free 66 and he went on to win the amateur title at the event.

For his exemplarily performance President Uhuru Kenyatta handed Kibugu a sponsorship to represent Kenya at the Belgium’s Soudal Open from scheduled to be held from May 12-15.

Alyssa Aly Jamal from Nyali Golf and Country Club added that she was excited for the opportunity to represent the country in her first international tournament.

“This might just be the road towards my Olympic dream, I played in Vipingo and enjoyed myself so thinking that I can go to Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2026 would be very exciting.”

The Golf Federation was represented by the Chairman Kenya Golf Federation Peter Kiguru, Vice chairperson Junior Golf Foundation Judy Wanjiku, Secretary Junior Golf Foundation Rachel Chebukati, Treasurer Junior Golf Foundation, George Karuri, Regina Gachora Trustee, immediate past Chairman Junior Golf Foundation Larry Ngala and CEO Kenya Golf Federation Vincent Wang’ombe.

“It’s gives us pleasure being kitted by NOC-K. This is the first international event we are heading out after COVID-19, it’s a pleasure to travel with the Kenyan colors to show patriotism.”

“We have trained at Windsor and at Muthaiga Club. The course was prepared because of the Magical Kenya Open and has been tough, so as I lead this delegate to Egypt, I know they have trained adequately.” Said the Chairman of the Kenya Golf Federation Peter Kiguru who will be the lead of the delegate.

The delegate will travel on Saturday 26th March accompanied by the Chairman, Junior Golf Foundation Secretary Rachel Chebukati and the Golf Development officer Njuguna Ngugi.

Njuguna Ngugi has been training the team for the last two weeks and he reckons that the team is ready for the AAJGC.

The team will join 20 other participating Countries which include, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Benin, Nigeria, Mauritius, Uganda among others.