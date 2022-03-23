Pamzo wants to change Police into tiki-taka ‘touch and go’ team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – New Kenya Police FC head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ says he wants to change the identity of the team’s playing style and make them more of a tiki-taka possession based team.

Omollo took charge of the flailing men from the uniformed forces two weeks ago and in two matches has achieved four points with a win over Gor Mahia and a draw against AFC Leopards.

And against AFC, even coach Patrick Aussems acknowledged that Police were a changed outfit.

“For the first time in a long time today we witnessed a good game. We played against a team which wants to play football and it was good for everyone to watch,” the Belgian tactician, not one to hold back his criticism, said after the tie.

And Omollo has said as much that he wants to make Police more attractive. Kenya Police FC players celebrate their goal against AFC Leopards. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

“We are trying to get an identity for the team. We are trying to play the ball more on the ground and I believe we will achieve that because we have players who can do it. As time goes, we will master it and be a very strong team,” the former Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia assistant coach said.

He added; “I am still trying to get to know my players and understand them and them understand me too and I know as time goes by, we will get better and better.”

In the two games he has been in charge, Police has shown an improved game and the tactician says this has all been because of the belief he has instilled in the team.

“It has been just about motivating the players. We have a very good mix of experience and young players and also, I have worked with most of them. They are top players and easy to work with. In the last two games we have played really well and the way we are performing gives me motivation and guts that we will finish the season strongly,” said the coach.

Kenya Police FC head coach Sammy Omollo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We will take a game at a time, work hard and have belief,” he added.

With the four points picked over their last two matches, Police have moved to 10th in the standings and Omollo says they are bound to do even better as the season progresses.