NOC-K Empowers Athletes on financial management, branding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – A two-day Athletes Commission Forum hosted by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) concluded on Tuesday at the Kenyatta University Conference Centre.

The workshop which has been aiming at empowering and enlightening athletes to ensure their viewpoints remain at the heart of decision making, concluded with talks on mental health, personal branding and managing fame and fortune.

NOC-K Athletes Representative and Chairman of the Athletes Commission, Humphrey Kayange took athletes through Safeguarding of athletes, which is an ongoing narrative in the Olympic Movement.

NOC-K Finance Officer Tony Karuru took the athletes through personal finance training to improve the athlete’s financial literacy.

The chairman of NOC-K Marketing Commission and C.E.O of Inter Management Group Peter Gacheru took athletes through personal branding and managing fame and fortune citing the difference between a champion and a star.

“We need to build a personal brand around you athletes, learn the importance of social media, what is too much, how you can remain relevant in the digital world while building a personal connection with fans, friends and stakeholders whilst balancing mental health.”

“As athletes, find ways to engage your fans and remain relevant in between Games.”

Athletes gave their reaction to their two-day workshop while thanking NOC-K for the platform to voice their concerns, mental health issues, personal branding and financial matters.

“This is a great forum for me, the topics especially on planning of finances and mental health which has affected me. I will try to sensitize fellow athletes on this,” Edwin Ndung’u, a cyclist from Limuru said.

The Athletes Commission will run similar forums for different groups throughout the year.

