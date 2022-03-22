Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

March 20, 2022, Saint-Denis, France: Team of France celebrate the victory during the Six Nations 2022 rugby union match between France and England on March 19, 2022 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France - Photo Matthieu Mirville/DPPI/LiveMedia. (Credit Image: © Matthieu Mirville/LPS via ZUMA Press)

Rugby

France pass All Blacks, move up to second in World Rugby

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 22 – France have replaced New Zealand as the second-best team in the world, according to the official World Rugby rankings.

Les Blues have been rewarded for their stunning performance in the recently-completed Six Nations, which saw them win all of their matches to complete the Grand Slam.

Following Saturday’s 25-13 victory over England to complete the Slam, they now have 88.88 rating points compared to the All Blacks’ 88.75.

The Springboks still lead the way with 90.61 rankings points, 1.72 points ahead of France.

Les Bleus have never been at No 1, while they last rose as high as No 2 back in October 2007.

Elsewhere, Six Nations runners-up Ireland remain fourth in the rankings, just over half a point behind the All Blacks.

England follow in fifth place, albeit a whopping 3.72 points behind Ireland in fourth.

The Wallabies lie in sixth, followed by Scotland and Argentina.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wales drop down to ninth after their first loss to Italy on home soil, with Japan completing the top 10.

Italy’s historic 22-21 win in Cardiff did not see them improve on their position of 14th, likely due to Wales not being ranked very highly at present.

World Rugby rankings (top 20)

1. South Africa 90.61

2. France 88.88

3. New Zealand 88.75

4. Ireland 88.22

5. England 84.50

6. Australia 83.92

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. Scotland 81.80

8. Argentina 80.58

9. Wales 79.28

10. Japan 78.26

11. Fiji 76.62

12. Georgia 73.78

13. Samoa 73.59

14. Italy 72.33

15. Spain 68.26

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

16. Tonga 67.72

17. Romania 66.95

18. USA 66.54

19. Uruguay 66.40

20. Portugal 65.72

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved