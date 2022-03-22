France pass All Blacks, move up to second in World Rugby

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 22 – France have replaced New Zealand as the second-best team in the world, according to the official World Rugby rankings.

Les Blues have been rewarded for their stunning performance in the recently-completed Six Nations, which saw them win all of their matches to complete the Grand Slam.

Following Saturday’s 25-13 victory over England to complete the Slam, they now have 88.88 rating points compared to the All Blacks’ 88.75.

The Springboks still lead the way with 90.61 rankings points, 1.72 points ahead of France.

Les Bleus have never been at No 1, while they last rose as high as No 2 back in October 2007.

Elsewhere, Six Nations runners-up Ireland remain fourth in the rankings, just over half a point behind the All Blacks.

England follow in fifth place, albeit a whopping 3.72 points behind Ireland in fourth.

The Wallabies lie in sixth, followed by Scotland and Argentina.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wales drop down to ninth after their first loss to Italy on home soil, with Japan completing the top 10.

Italy’s historic 22-21 win in Cardiff did not see them improve on their position of 14th, likely due to Wales not being ranked very highly at present.

World Rugby rankings (top 20)

1. South Africa 90.61

2. France 88.88

3. New Zealand 88.75

4. Ireland 88.22

5. England 84.50

6. Australia 83.92

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7. Scotland 81.80

8. Argentina 80.58

9. Wales 79.28

10. Japan 78.26

11. Fiji 76.62

12. Georgia 73.78

13. Samoa 73.59

14. Italy 72.33

15. Spain 68.26

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

16. Tonga 67.72

17. Romania 66.95

18. USA 66.54

19. Uruguay 66.40

20. Portugal 65.72