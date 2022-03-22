Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/RUGBY AFRIQUE

Rugby

Coach Olago unveils 37-provisional squad for Barthes U20 Trophy  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Laiser Hill Academy’s David Mwangi is among a 37-man provisional squad unveiled by Head Coach Curtis Olago on Tuesday to enter training ahead of the 2022 Barthes Under-20 Trophy slated to be hosted in Nairobi April 9-17.

Kenya’s Chipu will be out to defend its title that will see them win the continental Cup third time in a row.

The Barthés U20 Trophy is the Rugby Africa Under-20 championship where teams compete on an annual basis and the winners of the competition earn the right to represent the African continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Kenya are the current champions, having first won it in 2019 with a 21-18 win over Namibia at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi before defeating Madagscar 21-20 in last year’s title decider at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

This year’s event has attracted eight nations in Africa namely; Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Zambia and hosts Kenya.

-Provisional squad-

Anthony Dimba, Stanislaus Shikholi, Joseph Ayiro, Raymond Chaha (Strathmore Leos), Mathias Osimbo (Sigalagala), Cornelius Mokoro, Wilhite Mususi, Vincent Omondi, Patrick Nyaga (Kenya Harlequin), Pesian Elvis Kolian, Roy Mulievi, Tyson Juma Maina, Tony Owino Oketch (Menengai Oilers), Charles Odhiambo Omoro (Nondescripts), Samuel Mwaura (Top Fry Nakuru), Felix Chacha (Mwamba), Paywick Munoko (Masinde Muliro University), Bill Abuom, Brain Makaya (Mean Machine), David Mwangi (Laiser Hill Academy), John Baraka (Kabras Sugar), Gilbert Ogutu, Craig Odhiambo, Anderson Owuor (Resolution Impala), Solomon Maleu, Allan Zaddock, Marvin Ng’ang’a (Homeboyz), Laban Kipsang (Eldoret), Austin Owino, Meshack Ochieng, Randy Odhiambo, Emmanuel Opendo (Daystar Falcons), Brian Otieno (Comras), Idd Gaguma, Adnan Juma (South Coast Pirates), Nicholas Otieno Okullo (Black Blad).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved