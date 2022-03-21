NOCK kick-starts campaign to empower women professionals in sport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Women professionals in sport have every reason to smile, thanks to a game- changing campaign envisaged to spur their careers to faster growths.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku speaking during the Inaugural Women’s Workshop in Nanyuki underscored need for women to develop their life skills in the meale-diminated world.

Mutuku noted that the initiative is designed to empower women professionals to be the backbone of sports development in the country.

Mutuku highlighted opportunities NOC-K has in terms of programs and courses and the Games for the quadrennial period 2022-2024

“NOC-K has many opportunities where you can apply through your Federation and get to enhance your education and careers. We have women in this room who’ve benefited from this and have gone ahead to help them,” Mutuku said.

Towards a world free of bias and discrimination- a world where difference is valued and celebrated- NOC-K has held outdoor events and workshops in the month of March to celebrate inclusivity and diversity.

This comes a week after NOC-K held its first women’s Games to mark the International Women’s Day with young women athletes from all federations.

On Saturday, NOC-K planned a women’s workshop with reporters, anchors, sports producers, editors, administrators and technical teams in federations out in Nanyuki for a Breaking the bias women’s Workshop.

NOC-K’s target was to use this workshop to get facilitators to equip the attendees with Career management skills, transitional resources, open forums and all matters mental health.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Out of the workshop, NOC-K targeted to gather as much information, in regards to the challenges the representatives face in their line of duty, the opportunities they get or lose in that matter by the virtue of their gender as well as setting the agenda on how to move forward.

The NOC-K Executive board was represented by the Secretary General Mr. Francis Mutuku, the NOC-K Treasurer Eliud Kariuki and executive member Winnie Kamau.

Some of the representatives from the federations were Martha Karimi, Harambee Starlets Team Manager, Rebecca Wambui, Referee and Judge Boxing federation, Priscilla Mburu instructor and athlete Sports Shooting, Pauline Murumba Athletics Kenya. Dr. Carole Akinyi Team Kenya lead doctor Tokyo Olympics among others.

The deputy President Kenya Hockey Federation and veteran broadcaster Elynah Shiveka edified the ladies on career management and remaining relevant in the sports career.

“When you have a passion for something, like I have for sports, you don’t give up. I have remained relevant in both Media and sports management for over thirty years. I have grabbed opportunities and also had a masters in Sports Management to improve my skills. We never stop learning every day,” She said,

Having entered into a Service Agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chiromo Hospital Group on 14th March, that will see the Level 5 specialized mental health hospital extend its services to Kenyan athletes in a joint campaign dubbed Tufunguke Wanaspoti, psychologists from the hospital were present.

They trained the ladies on how to identify, control and manage mental health-related conditions and had mental health talks on how the leaders of the teams and the sports journalists can work while maintaining a healthy mind state not just for them but their teams and jobs.

“I have learnt so much during this workshop and I honestly wish they could give us more time. The mental health talk probably tops my weekend,” Caroline Kihurani, a taekwondo Coach, said thanking NOC-K for organizing the workshop.

“It was so eye-opening hearing ladies speak about different issues and relate with them since we all go through the same route. We have built a sisterhood and friendships that will go a long way. NOC-K has really done a great job to bring sports people under one roof.”

NOC-K shifts its focus to the action plans and the resolutions obtained from the women’s workshop on how they can ease the plan to break barriers in the sports world while making it a guarded and prudent environment for sports men and its stakeholders.

Having signed the commitment to implement the Agnes Tirop Conference declarations, this is one of the implementation strategies in its pledge to fulfill these commitments in order to achieve gender equity in sports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The sports organisations representatives also pledged in the declaration to meet after 100 days to have discussion on the progress of implementing the declarations.