NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – It was a game of two halves, as admitted by both Kenya Police FC head coach Sammy Omollo and his AFC Leopards counterpart Patrick Aussems with the two sides sharing spoils at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

While Police dictated the tempo in the first half, John Mark Makwatta and Cliff Nyakeya brought in a different rhythm in the second half with Makwatta ‘burning the school’ after scoring a late equalizer.

Here are some images from the exciting encounter at Nyayo.

John Mark Makwatta preparing to ‘burn the school’

Who said I can’t celebrate? PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

What is this celebration, Mark6? PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ingweeeeee…. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

You don’t mess around with small Jobu, as Wakili Silicho came to find out. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Former Mathare United teammates, now adversaries on either side. David Owino and Cliff Nyakeya. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Skipper Musa Mohamed trying to find his balance. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Even when you kneel, dear Kaycie Odhiambo, the ref will not be lenient. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

David ‘Messi’ Owino in action. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Elvis Rupia celebrates his goal in silence with another ex Ingwe player Clifton Miheso. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ingwe fans loved it all. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Eric ‘Omore’ Juma scanning for a perfect set piece. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The ball can pass but not the passer of the ball. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Referee Anthony Juma Ogwayo was not entertaining any indiscipline. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The second half wave was too much for coach Pamzo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Which way ref? PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

No smiling on duty. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football is happiness. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Joy and excitement. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

A late point brings such joy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu