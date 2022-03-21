Images: Fans spice up Rugby tri-Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – In a weekend that saw three hotly contested rugby events held; the Kenya Cup women’s final, Enterprise Cup opener and the Championship semi that saw Mean Machine and Catholic Monks promoted back to the Kenya Cup, fans showed up their A game. Here is how the actions went down behind the scenes courtesy of Capital Sport.
Janet Okello, was the heroine of the game as she landed two tries to overturn a 10-3 half time lead to defeat Impala Roans 15-11 and lift the inaugural Women’s Kenya Cup at the Impala Club.
Okello scored the game’s opening try, the conversion sailing wide for a 5-0 score before Anne Koki drilled home a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Diana Omosso then landed Mwamba’s second try for a 10-3 score at the break.
Another Koki penalty brought the score to 10-6 before Okello landed her second and Mwamba’s third, the scores 15-6.
Impala Roans kept up the pressure, Hesla Khisa going over the chalk for their second try as Mwamba held on to win the title.
Commenting after the game, Impala Roans Head Coach and former Kenya international Mary Ochieng said, “The girls gave it a good fight despite falling short in the set-pieces. They contested the rucks and tries to run the ball but they fell short.”
