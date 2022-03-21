Images: Fans spice up Rugby tri-Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – In a weekend that saw three hotly contested rugby events held; the Kenya Cup women’s final, Enterprise Cup opener and the Championship semi that saw Mean Machine and Catholic Monks promoted back to the Kenya Cup, fans showed up their A game. Here is how the actions went down behind the scenes courtesy of Capital Sport. ‘Beb’ did you see that try? Her which one? Fans follow the match as they exchange sweet words at the Kenya Cup women’s final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA Impala’s loyal fan and Capital FM’s The Jam Presenter Martin ‘Palloti’ gestures at the action where Mwamba faced Impala in the Kenya Cup Women’s Final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA Mwamba fans rally behind their team as they took on Impala in the Kenya Cup Women’s Final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Janet Okello, was the heroine of the game as she landed two tries to overturn a 10-3 half time lead to defeat Impala Roans 15-11 and lift the inaugural Women's Kenya Cup at the Impala Club.

Okello scored the game’s opening try, the conversion sailing wide for a 5-0 score before Anne Koki drilled home a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Diana Omosso then landed Mwamba’s second try for a 10-3 score at the break. Mwamba’s Diana Omosso goes for a conversion as her team dominated in the Kenya Cup women’s final at Impala Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Another Koki penalty brought the score to 10-6 before Okello landed her second and Mwamba’s third, the scores 15-6.

Impala Roans kept up the pressure, Hesla Khisa going over the chalk for their second try as Mwamba held on to win the title.