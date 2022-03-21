Connect with us

Impala Officials run towards the pitch to give players water in the Kenya Cup women Final that saw Mwamba win 15-11 to clinch the title. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Images: Fans spice up Rugby tri-Weekend

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – In a weekend that saw three hotly contested rugby events held; the Kenya Cup women’s final, Enterprise Cup opener and the Championship semi that saw Mean Machine and Catholic Monks promoted back to the Kenya Cup, fans showed up their A game. Here is how the actions went down behind the scenes courtesy of Capital Sport.

‘Beb’ did you see that try? Her which one? Fans follow the match as they exchange sweet words at the Kenya Cup women’s final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Impala’s loyal fan and Capital FM’s The Jam Presenter Martin ‘Palloti’ gestures at the action where Mwamba faced Impala in the Kenya Cup Women’s Final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba fans rally behind their team as they took on Impala in the Kenya Cup Women’s Final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Janet Okello, was the heroine of the game as she landed two tries to overturn a 10-3 half time lead to defeat Impala Roans 15-11 and lift the inaugural Women’s Kenya Cup at the Impala Club.

A rugby fan with kid follows up the Kenya Cup women’s final pitting hosts Impala and Mwamba at the Impala Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Fans enjoy the Kenya Cup women’s final pitting hosts Impala and Mwamba. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Referees who officiated the Kenya Cup Women’s Final pose for a photo/PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Centre Referee Mercy Dudi caution Impala player in the Kenya Cup women’s final against Mwamba. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba’s Naomi Amuguni charges past Impala during the Kenya Cup Women’s final at Impala Grounds on Saturday, 19th 2022. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Centre Referee Mercy Dudi gives instructions in the Kenya Cup women’s final at Impala Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Okello scored the game’s opening try, the conversion sailing wide for a 5-0 score before Anne Koki drilled home a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Diana Omosso then landed Mwamba’s second try for a 10-3 score at the break.

Mwamba’s Diana Omosso goes for a conversion as her team dominated in the Kenya Cup women’s final at Impala Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Another Koki penalty brought the score to 10-6 before Okello landed her second and Mwamba’s third, the scores 15-6.

Impala Roans kept up the pressure, Hesla Khisa going over the chalk for their second try as Mwamba held on to win the title.

Mwamba’s superstar Janet Akello scores a Try in the Kenya Cup women’s final against Impala. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba’s Janet Okello in action in the Kenya Cup women’s final against Impala. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba players celebrating the victory against Impala in the Kenya Cup women’s final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba players celebrating winning the Kenya Cup women title. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Commenting after the game, Impala Roans Head Coach and former Kenya international Mary Ochieng said, “The girls gave it a good fight despite falling short in the set-pieces. They contested the rucks and tries to run the ball but they fell short.”

Impala Roans Head Coach and former Kenya international Mary Ochieng disappointed after her team lost 15-11 to Mwamba in the women’s Kenya Cup final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba Coach Joseph Odindi, Stephanie Rose and Physio Levyce Kituyi follows their team with his technical bench. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Mwamba Coach Joseph Odindi reacts as his team beat Impala 15-11 in the Kenya Cup women final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

