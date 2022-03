NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Noah Kibet opened Kenya’s medal account at the ongoing World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia after winning silver on Saturday.

Kibet finished second in 1:46.35 behind Spanish Mariano García who won gold in 1:46.20 while American Bryce Hoppel settled for bronze in a time of 1:46.51.

Kenya has now 1 medal and will be hoping to win its first gold on Sunday, the last day of the event on the men’s 3000m.