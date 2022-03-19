Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charles Leclerc will start the Bahrain Grand Prix at the front of the grid

Motors

Ferrari’s Leclerc on pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Published

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Mar 19 – Charles Leclerc of Ferrari secured pole position for Sunday’s season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain as world champion Max Verstappen had to settle for second place in qualifying.

Leclerc was 0.123 seconds faster than Red Bull’s Verstappen while Carlos Sainz will start third on the grid in the second Ferrari.

“It feels good! The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team,” said Leclerc, who took the 10th Formula One pole of his career.

“I think we have worked extremely well as a team, very happy with today. I wasn’t completely happy with my driving but managed to do that lap in Q3 and we start from pole, so very happy.”

Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the second Red Bull ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth. The seven-time world champion was a distant 0.680sec off the pace in his Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas came sixth in his first qualifying session for Alfa Romeo since leaving Mercedes at the end of last season.

Kevin Magnussen, back at Haas after replacing Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, took seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso in his Alpine car.

Hamilton’s new Mercedes team-mate George Russell was ninth fastest and Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri completed the top 10.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved