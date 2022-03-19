Connect with us

Ferdinand Omanyala during a training session at the Kasarani stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Brave Omanyala bows out at World Indoors Championships semis

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala has bowed out of the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia after losing in the men’s 60m semi-final.

Competing in the first semi-final, Omanyala, the African 100m Record Holder, finished outside the qualifying mark, setting for 4th in a time of 6.64 Seconds.

The race was won by American Marvin Bracy who recorded a time of 6.51 Seconds ahead of Jerod El Cock who was second in 6.63 Seconds to see both automatically qualify.

Omanyala hoped to qualify as one of the two fastest losers but the second semi-final was faster where Olympic 100m champion Lamont Jacobs of Italy set a World Lead time of 6:45 Seconds to qualify alongside Great Britain’s Adam Thomas who returned a time of 6.57 Seconds.

