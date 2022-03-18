Connect with us

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Suspended Mark Otieno says positive doping ban due to contaminated supplement

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Suspended Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno has spoken for the first time since he was suspended minutes before making his Olympic Games debut in Tokyo over an alleged positive drugs test in his sample.

Otieno was set to make his Olympics debut after earning the qualification mark alongside Ferdinand Omanyala at the Kenyan trials in Nairobi, but as he prepared for the heats, he got the heartbreaking news.

According to the results from his urine sample taken two days before the race, Otieno tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and was subsequently barred from stepping on the tartan for the 100m heats.

Instantly, the Kenyan sprinter, a previous holder of the Kenyan 100m record stated his innocence, noting that he would never be dissuaded to use performance enhancing drugs.

The Athletics Integrity Unit started the disciplinary process against him. And now, Otieno has spoken out for the first time since July, saying that his positive test was due to a contaminated supplement.

“A couple of months ago, I received results from a WADA-accredited lab confirming my suspicions one of the nutritional supplement that I had been using was contaminated with an undisclosed banned substance that led to my positive test at the Tokyo Olympics. This result proves beyond doubt that I did not dope, as I have insisted from the beginning,” Otieno said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

He added; “I have today made that information public. The last many months have been torturous, but I have stayed committed to the disciplinary process I was put under, even as I continue to pursue the avenues to clear my name. I am grateful to have received this vindication.”

Otieno who has since resumed training now hopes that the relevant authorities can hear out his case and have his suspension lifted to allow him return to competitive action.

He added that the allegations have caused him huge personal loss and hopes that his name will be cleared in due time.

“I have written Petitions to the President, the Cabinet & Parliament outlining my experience and requesting that legislative and policy measures are put in place to better protect young and new athletes from falling prey to the same situation,” he said.

In this article:
