Obiri wants one last track dance at World Champs, eyes Marathon Gold in 2024 Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – World and Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri says she is planning to compete one last time on track at the World Championships scheduled for Oregon, United States, before completely shifting to road running.

Last year, Obiri had said that the Olympic Games, where she clinched silver in her favourite 5,000m race, would be her last competition on track, but the 32 year old now wants one last goodbye on the tartan.

“The plan (to retire from track) is still there, but I have talked to my coaches and they are advising me. As for now, I am concentrating on the roads because definitely my years have gone and I no longer have the same speed for track,” Obiri said in an interview with Capital Sports at her Vapour Grounds training venue in Ngong town.

She adds: “So far I have not decided yet but as it looks, if I go to the World Championships, I will go for 10,000m as I will have done some road races and my speed will not be as sharp so I will opt not to do my traditional 5,000m.”

Obiri says she will contest at the Kenyan and Kenya Defence Forces Trials to earn a place at the Worlds, but says she will not defend her Commonwealth Games title.

“I am not planning to defend my Commonwealth Games title. Sometimes it is good to give an opportunity to the young ones to shine and for me, I have seen this as a good opportunity to give the newcomers a chance and also for Kenya to prepare for when Hellen Obiri is no longer there. I have seen a lot of good, young, upcoming talent and I believe it is time to give them a chance,” Obiri stated.

As she prepares for the World Championships in Oregon, she says she will compete in at least two Diamond League races to ensure her speed is sharp. Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning silver. PHOTO/Reuters

Meanwhile, Obiri says she is not heartbroken despite failing in her bid to win an Olympic title. The 32-year old has a title across all competitions and all surfaces and only the Olympic Gold Medal missed from her rich resume.

But, she instead decides to focus on the positive that she at least got to leave Tokyo with a medal.

“When you are a good athlete, you need to accept that not all your targets can be achieved. There is someone who went there looking for a medal and didn’t get any. For me, I am thankful for what I got,” she said.

Obiri added; “There is still 2024 where I hope to compete in the Marathon and I still have a chance to win my gold medal so that is what I am working towards. God willing, that’s my target and I want to see what I can bring on the table for Team Kenya.” Hellen Obiri all smiles after a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Obiri has already run one road race this year, competing at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates where she finished second.

After the World Championship, she will also decide on which next road race to compete in, and she says running at the World Marathon Majors is also a target she wants to achieve.

Obiri has also just recently landed new sponsors, ON Sport, after more than 12 years with Nike.