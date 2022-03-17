Kenya Handball Federation partners with IHF, NOCK for coaching project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) has launched a project to develop a National Sports System in a partnership with the International Handball Federation (IHF) with sponsorship from the Olympic Solidarity program through the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

The project was launched at the Strathmore University and will be led by IHF appointed lecturer Dr. Zoltán Marczinka from Hungary. A total of 28 coaches courses from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda will be equipped with level C coaching courses.

The program becomes the first of its kind to be held in the region and is scheduled to run for eight days with an aim to help develop a comparatively uniform coaching system for handball in the country.

“This training is very important for the development of the game in the country. We are aiming to harmonize the coaching system and structures in the country to play the same handball. It’s quite a milestone since it’s the first time we are having such training in the region.” Said course director, Charles Omondi, who’s also the technical director at KHF.

Present during the launch were NOC-K Executive members, Secretary General Francis Mutuku, CDM Commonwealth Games John Ogolla and Women Representative Paurvi Rawal. IHF appointed lecturer Dr. Zoltán Marczinka from Hungary

“It’s my second time here and I’m more than happy and privileged. The participants have shown the urge and determination to know more and that’s a good sign. The sport is growing and it’s only fair that it gets the much-needed knowledge that will trickle down to the grassroots,” said Marczinka.

Francois Ngarambe, Antoine Ntabanganyimana and Pascal Tuyisenge who is also the Rwanda Handball Federation Secretary General will be the representatives from Rwanda while Uganda has Aziz Yakub and Sisay Senshaw representing Ethiopia.

Purity Nyawira and Nancy Owaga are some of the Kenyan players who are also in attendance.

“The league has just ended, I assure you, had I known all I was learning a few weeks ago, my team would have performed so much better. The National league is just weeks away and I’m sure all the coaches here can’t wait to bring their A-game on, so we’re entirely grateful to the IOC, NOC-K, IHF and the Handball Federation,” said Kenya Defence Forces player Owaga.

“Development of Systems and capacity building for federations is part of the NOC-K Legacy plan to help improve the standards of sports in the country and this will help put Kenya on the map during international competitions,” Mutuku, the NOCK Secretary General said. Participants during the start of the workshop

The Federation selected coaches from different regions in the country with a plan to ensure the lessons learnt trickled down to the grass-root level. Upon completion of the program, the participating coaches will now qualify to get level C coaching license from the International Handball Federation.

A similar program will be run in June, for coaches in the lower level to ensure they acquire level D License, which is introduction to Handball.