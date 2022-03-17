Connect with us

Golden State guard Stephen Curry, center, suffered a sprained left foot ligament in an NBA loss to Boston

Basketball

Curry sprains foot but hopes for NBA playoff return: reports

Published

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, Mar 17 – Stephen Curry suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot and will be out indefinitely, but there is optimism he will return by the start of the NBA playoffs, according to media reports Thursday.

The Athletic and ESPN reported the Golden State Warriors star guard was evaluated and listed with only a sprain instead of a fracture, although he is expected to see specialists for further evaluation.

There was confidence Curry could be back on court for the mid-April start of the NBA playoffs, ESPN reported.

Curry suffered the injury late in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 110-88 loss to Boston on Wednesday night. He was scrambling after a loose ball when Boston’s Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on Curry’s left knee.

The injury came shortly after the return of forward Draymond Green to the Warriors’ lineup. He and Curry and guard Klay Thompson were together on the court for Golden State this week for the first time in more than 1,000 days.

At 47-23, the Warriors rank third in the Western Conference, one game behind second-place Memphis.

Curry, who last season won his second NBA scoring crown, is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time league champion who earned NBA All-Star Game MVP honors last month.

The 34-year-old guard is averaging 25.5 points, 12th in NBA scoring, with 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds a game in 64 contests for the Warriors this season.

