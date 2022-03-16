Kenchic continues commitment to supporting local poultry farmers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – As a major supplier of day-old chicks to poultry farmers in the region, Kenchic is committed to providing sound technical assistance to poultry farmers, advising them on bird housing, chicken feed, animal husbandry and health management.

Kenchic’s Poultry Centers are a ‘one-stop’ shop for scientific, technical advice and support, managed by its in-house, registered veterinarians.

At the same time, the company maintains a strict policy concerning the use of antibiotics, to ensure its chicken is antibiotic free. They never uses antibiotics as a preventive treatment and routinely health checks their flocks and products to ensure they are free from contamination.

Clients of the company’s products are also delighted with the manner in which they are treated and accorded help to grow their trades.

Beatrice Karuti whose farm sits on a quarter of an acre withing her residential home keeps around 500 birds in one season.

She started her poultry business by farming broiler chicken, as they have quick return; in a few weeks they are ready to be sold and she had her money back. However, she found a challenge finding a ready market for the broilers as people in her community prefer the kienyeji bird.

In her relationship with her supply agent at Kenchic, she shared the challenges that she was facing, and he told her about the Kenbro birds. The Kenbro is the improved Kienyeji or free-range bird being sold by Kenchic.

“As far as poultry farming is concerned, your supplier is very important. If you choose the wrong supplier, you could lose everything. You require a reputable supplier who has quality in mind, and puts their customers’ needs first. With Kenchic, I can honestly say they are a true friend, as far as my business concerned and in terms of my goals and what I am trying to achieve with poultry farming. When you think Chicken, think Kenchic,” she said.

Her sentiments are also shared by another famer, Wilson Onyere Nganaga who is based in Kiambu county whose farm is 100ft by 100ft on a plot in his house. He keeps about 4000 broiler birds in 3 houses.

“Kenchic have been my friend, they are very friendly and helpful, they have been my partners in my journey of poultry farming. When I have problems at my farm, they are there to help me resolve those problems.”