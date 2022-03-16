Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

All square in Football Kenya Federation PL mid-week clashes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Kariobangi Sharks moved up to 6th in the standing after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United in the mid-week Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League played Wednesday.

The result meant that Sharks are now on 34 points same as Bandari FC who are seventh with an inferior goal difference.

Record Champions Gor Mahia are fifth on 35 points and with a game in hand.

In the other fixture, Sofapaka FC poor run continued after losing 2-1 to Talanta FC to remain 13th with 27 points.

Talanta meanwhile remained ninth on 31 points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved