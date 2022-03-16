All square in Football Kenya Federation PL mid-week clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Kariobangi Sharks moved up to 6th in the standing after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United in the mid-week Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League played Wednesday.

The result meant that Sharks are now on 34 points same as Bandari FC who are seventh with an inferior goal difference.

Record Champions Gor Mahia are fifth on 35 points and with a game in hand.

In the other fixture, Sofapaka FC poor run continued after losing 2-1 to Talanta FC to remain 13th with 27 points.

Talanta meanwhile remained ninth on 31 points.