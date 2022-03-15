Lewa Safari Marathon To Be Held Physically June 25

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – After running virtually in the last two years, the 2022 Lewa Safari Marathon will be held physically at the expansive Lewa Wildlife Conservancy June 25.

The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Tusk, Safaricom PLC and Huawei Technologies (Kenya) Co Ltd. announced on Tuesday during the launch.

For 23 years, the marathon held on Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, a UNESCO world heritage site and co-organised by wildlife conservation charity Tusk, has allowed participants from all over the globe to compete in an internationally acclaimed annual event whilst running through one of Africa’s most breath-taking wildlife conservancies.

Regarded as one of the toughest marathons in the world, runners of all abilities have taken part – from elite professionals like Marathon World Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge to amateur runners and walkers. Lewa Wildlife CEO, Mike Watson. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

The marathon has also been a vehicle for the advancement of education, healthcare and conservation efforts in Kenya, raising above Ksh982.3 (USD 8,600,000) for these causes since the year 2000.

Speaking at the marathon launch, Mike Watson, CEO of the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy said: “While still providing an exciting and exhilarating marathon experience, the Lewa Safari Marathon 2022 aims to be the most environmentally friendly event Lewa has hosted to date.”

“This drive is inspired by the urgent need to reduce our carbon footprint, which aligns with our ethos and standards as we strive to be a model for biodiversity and ecosystem preservation.” Huawei presenting sponsorship. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

Charlie Mayhew, CEO of Tusk shared, “It’s a joy to be able to bring this one-of-a-kind event back to Kenya. The Lewa Safari Marathon has a 20-year legacy of drawing runners from around the world to raise significant funds for a wide range of conservation, education and community initiatives across Kenya.’

“We are immensely grateful to Safaricom and Huawei once again for their generous sponsorship of the marathon, as well as to Kenya Breweries Limited and Tetra Pak Ltd for their support.”

As lead co-sponsors, Safaricom and Huawei have continued to partner to support the marathon in its evolution. This year, other event sponsors will include Kenya Breweries Limited as well as Tetra Pak Ltd.

Safaricom CEO presenting sponsorship. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

The Lewa Safari Marathon brings together three things that we really care about as a company; Sports, Community and Conservation. We remain committed to supporting the marathon because we have seen how it continues to transform lives and that speaks to the essence of our purpose,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Speaking at the event, Fiona Pan Huawei Deputy CEO Public Affairs stated “Environmental sustainability is a key pillar of Huawei’s sustainability strategy and that is why this marathon is and continues to be a key activity that we support together with our partner Safaricom.”

