Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lewis Hamilton. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Hamilton to include mother’s maiden name Larbalestier in change of surname

Published

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is in the process of adding his mother’s surname, Larbalestier, as an additional middle name.

It is understood it will be included as a third middle name, along with Carl and Davidson, rather than become a double-barrelled surname for the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton’s father Anthony and his mother Carmen separated when Lewis was two.

Hamilton invited his mother to watch him receive his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in December.

Speaking ahead of the new Formula One season which starts in Bahrain on Sunday, Hamilton, 37, said: “I am really proud of my family’s name. My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.

“I don’t really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum’s name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

Asked when he anticipated the change would take place, Hamilton replied: “Hopefully soon. We are working on it.”

Hamilton is gearing up for his 16th season on the grid and bidding to avenge last year’s contentions championship defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But following last week’s final test, Hamilton said he feared Mercedes were behind Red Bull and Ferrari in the pecking order and that his car would not be quick enough to fight for victories.

“Bahrain is going to be tough,” added Hamilton, who was speaking at Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

“I am really hoping that when I get on the call this evening – with my team at Brackley and Brixworth – they have found some tricks and ways to extract more from this car.

“There were a lot of cars that looked fast in testing. Alfa Romeo looked fast, Valtteri (Bottas) looked quick, and obviously the Red Bull looked ridiculously fast – but we are the best team.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved