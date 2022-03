NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored one goal and played a role in another as his Qatari Club Al Duhail beat League champions Al Sadd 3-2 to progress to the final of the Amir Cup on Monday evening.

The Kenyan forward who was just recently awarded as the league’s top scorer having het the back of the net 24 times scored the second goal, in between Tunisian forward Ferjani Sassi’s goals.