Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho

English Premiership

Sancho starting to show best form for Man Utd, says Rangnick

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 14Jadon Sancho is starting to show his true talent following a slow start to life as a Manchester United player, says interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million ($95 million) in July following a protracted pursuit by United but struggled to make an impact under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The England forward, who did not score a goal until November, has been a regular starter under Rangnick, who took over the reins at Old Trafford after Solskjaer was sacked in the same month.

The 21-year-old produced another impressive performance as United beat Tottenham 3-2 on Saturday, providing the assist for the second goal of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

Rangnick said he was excited by Sancho’s return to form.

“They paid quite a few pounds for him in order to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund and if you pay that amount of money in a transfer fee for a player he should perform on this kind of level,” said the German.

“At the end, they are all human beings. The mere fact he cost a lot of money does not mean that he is playing at that level to start with.

“He told me that of course it was a problem for him to get adjusted to the intensity of the league, to the physicality of the league. Now he has managed to do that. I’m happy to see him play at that kind of level right now.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rangnick said the winger “is now getting closer to the Jadon Sancho I’ve known from Germany”, adding “in the end it’s all about confidence”.

“When I came here it was clear we had to try everything to help him to get the best version of himself,” the interim boss added.

Despite their win against Spurs, United face a tough task to qualify for the top four, which guarantees entry into next season’s Champions League. They are one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three matches in hand.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved