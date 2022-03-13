Tusker tormentors Zamalek eliminated from CAF Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Egyptian giants Zamalek who eliminated Kenyan champions Tusker FC in the second preliminary round have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after their loss against Wydad Club Athletic on Friday.

Zamalek were hoping Saturday night’s match pitting Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperanca went in their favour with Petro not winning, but the latter earned a 3-0 win over fellow Angolan rivals Sagrada to move top of the group with 10 points.

With the results, Zamalek who have just managed two points from four matches do not have a mathematical chance of making it into the quarter finals with two rounds of matches left.

They will thus play the last two games for pride while Wydad and Petro will fight it out for the top of the table.

Tusker progressed to the group stages after beating Tusker 5-0 on aggregate. They won 1-0 in Nairobi before beating the 12-time Kenyan champions 4-0 at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the return fixture.

Heading into match day four between the two Angolan giants, Esperança were in a must win situation to keep their hopes alive, but instead, Petro completed a home and away sweep to move top of the log.

Petro got into the lead just 16 seconds into the match when skipper Tiago Azulao volleyed the ball home from inside the box after picking up a cross from Gleison on the right.

They continued dominating the match and they had to wait until the last minute of the opening half when Azulao added his second of the afternoon, sliding in to poke the ball home after the keeper had spilled a shot from distance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They got the third goal at the death off the penalty spot after a foul inside the box. Erico Castro stepped up and expertly put the ball into the net for a comfortable 3-0 victory.

-Additional reporting from CAFOnline.com