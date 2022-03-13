Connect with us

Bandari FC players celebrate their goal against Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Bandari FC/Twitter

Football

Pamzo’s Police stun Gor in Kisumu as Bandari claw back Homeboyz

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – It was a case of employees stunning their former stations as Kenya Police FC, led by new coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo stunned Gor Mahia 2-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Omollo was Gor Mahia’s assistant coach until last month when he was dismissed alongside then coach Mark Harrison.

Francis Kahata, another former Gor Mahia player, scored the opening goal before Clinton Kinanga added the second to hand Police a vital three points.

It was a brilliant start for Omollo getting the win just three days after being appointed and leading the team to their first win in seven games.

The victory took Police to 10th spot with 27 points while Gor Mahia’s title hopes were hampered as they remain 11 points behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Hoemboyz were meanwhile stunned in Mombasa as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bandari, only picking their second loss of the season.

For the dockers, it was a second consecutive victory for head coach Anthony Kimani as his side moved to sixth in the standings with 34 points.

Homeboyz are now only six points ahead of second placed Tusker FC with 12 rounds of matches left to play.

Goals in either half by Kevin Kimani and William Wadri handed the dockers a 2-0 lead. Defender Sylvester Owino clawed one back for Homeboyz with nine minutes left, but they couldn’t conjure a complete comeback.

Meanwhile in other results,  there were contrasting results at the bottom of the table with Mathare United remaining rooted bottom of the pile after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bidco United.

Nzoia Sugar meanwhile picked up a massive 1-0 result on the road against Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Complex. With the result, Nzoia have swapped places with Wazito as they moved to 15th place on 22 points.

Wazito have dropped to the red zone as they are on 20 points.

Meanwhile in Kakamega, Vihiga Bullets also remained in the red zone as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Nairobi City Stars who moved two points behind second placed Tusker FC.

