Our position on the table is unacceptable, says Bandari coach Kimani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Bandari FC head coach Anthony Kimani has admitted that the club’s position in the FKF Premier League standings is unacceptable, especially with the support they receive from their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority.

The dockers have endured a tough season that led to the firing of head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo with Kimani, who was his assistant, taking charge until the end of the season.

Prior to last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over FC Talanta in Nairobi, Bandari had been on a run of nine winless matches and had dropped out of the top five in the standings. The victory on the road however lifted them to eighth.

“The position we are on the table us unacceptable looking at the quality we have and the support we get from our sponsors Kenya Ports Authority. Now everyone is trying to pull in the same direction and I am confident that we will steer the ship in the right direction,” the coach stated.

Looking back at the victory over Talanta, Kimani was excited that his side had put behind their poor run of form, and remains confident that his side has turned the corner.

“It was very important for us to get that victory and hopefully the boys have understood how important that was for us,” said Kimani. Bandari FC players celebrate their goal against FC Talanta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The tactician says they will still keep to their pre-season targets of fighting for the title, despite being mathematically worlds apart from leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

“We had big ambitions and objectives at the start of the season. We are not there but we will keep fighting to get points and see where we will be at the end of the season. When the season started we knew we had a team to compete for the title,”

“Mathematically we are still in the race and we will keep giving our best and squeeze as many points as possible,” he added.

The dockers will take on league leaders Homeboyz on Sunday at their Mbaraki backyard and Kimani hopes they can continue with their winning run by picking points at home.

Kimani, who has previously held forte as coach at AFC Leopards says he is excited to have another chance to lead a team and hopes that his presence can spur them to do well.

“As coaches we always look forward to this moment. I took over a team that was not performing well. We were lacking on confidence because we were playing very well but not lucky to get goals. It was a problem of mentality and we have tried to improve that,” he said.