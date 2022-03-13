Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Ruth Chepng'etich celebrates after winning the Nagoya Marathon

Athletics

Kenya’s Chepng’etich runs second fastest women’s marathon ever, banks whooping Sh28.5mn

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya’s 2019 World Champion Ruth Chepng’etich is the latest millionaire in town, having clinched the biggest prize purse in women’s marathon running after winning the Nagoya Marathon in Japan on Sunday to take home a whooping Sh28.5mn (USD250,000).

Chepng’etich ran the second fastest ever time in a women’s only marathon, clocking 2hrs, 17mins and 18secs, finishing ahead of Kenyan-turned Israeli Lornah Salpeter who clocked 2hrs, 18mins and 44secs.

The World Champion was 17seconds slower than Mary Keitany’s all-women World Record of 2hrs, 17mins, 01secs.

The race became a two-woman battle between Chepngetich and Salpeter after the 30-kilometer mark, but Chepngetich made a decisive uphill surge with around 8 km remaining, running strongly all the way to the finish line.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved