Kenya’s Chepng’etich runs second fastest women’s marathon ever, banks whooping Sh28.5mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya’s 2019 World Champion Ruth Chepng’etich is the latest millionaire in town, having clinched the biggest prize purse in women’s marathon running after winning the Nagoya Marathon in Japan on Sunday to take home a whooping Sh28.5mn (USD250,000).

Chepng’etich ran the second fastest ever time in a women’s only marathon, clocking 2hrs, 17mins and 18secs, finishing ahead of Kenyan-turned Israeli Lornah Salpeter who clocked 2hrs, 18mins and 44secs.

The World Champion was 17seconds slower than Mary Keitany’s all-women World Record of 2hrs, 17mins, 01secs.

The race became a two-woman battle between Chepngetich and Salpeter after the 30-kilometer mark, but Chepngetich made a decisive uphill surge with around 8 km remaining, running strongly all the way to the finish line.