Alexia Putellas scored twice in Barcelona's 5-0 thrashing of Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona hammer Real Madrid to clinch women’s league title again

MADRID, Spain, Mar 13Barcelona’s women’s team won the Primera Division in the best way possible on Sunday by thrashing Real Madrid 5-0 to be crowned champions for a third season in a row.

Barca’s victory sent them 22 points clear at the top of the table with six games left to play.

The dominant Catalans have won all 24 of their games played so far, with an astonishing 136 goals scored and only six conceded.

Last season, Barcelona clinched an historic treble by winning the league, Champions League and Copa de la Reina.

After already winning the Spanish Super Cup as well this term, they could yet go one better and do the quadruple.

Barca are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, in which they will play Real Madrid again, this time over two legs, and the quarter-finals of the cup, with a game against Real Sociedad to come next week.

The home leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League will be held at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou.

Real Madrid only officially launched their women’s team in 2020 and while they are quickly improving, they have work to do to close the gap to Barcelona. Madrid are fifth in the table, 29 points behind the newly-crowned champions.

Alexia Putellas, the Spaniard who won the women’s Ballon d’Or in November, scored twice two minutes towards the end of the first half at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Patri Guijarro and Jenni Hermoso were then both on the scoresheet in the second half, either side of a Babett Peter own-goal as Barcelona clinched the title in style.

