Tusker cut Homeboyz lead to 6 after beating Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Holders Tusker FC cut Kakamega Homeboyz’s lead to six points courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played Saturday at the Ruaraka Complex.

Tanzanian Jushua Ibrahim continued with his fine form, scoring the lone goal for the Brewers at the half-hour mark to see the Robert Matano side remain second on the log with 40 points while leaders Homeboyz have 46 points and with a game in hand.

In the other fixture, KCB were 2-0 winners over Wazito FC, with the victory seeing the Bankers climb up to third in the standing on 36 points while Wazito inched closer to relegation as they are one place above the chop zone with 20 points.