Rugby

Kabras edge out Oilers to lift 2022 Kenya Cup title

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 12 – Kabras Sugar has been crowned the 2022 Kenya Cup Champions after staging a came-back in the second half to edge out Menengai Oilers 34-28 in the final played at the Bull Ring in Kakamega.

Kabras, last season’s runners-up were trailing 8-18 in the first half but in the second half, Oilers, who were playing in their first final could not handle the pressure, seeing Kabras maximize on the mistakes to overturn tables and win courtesy of Ntabeni Kubu’s brilliance.

The win now means that Kabras picks its second Kenya Cup title to add on the one it won in 2016 while the Oilers will live to fight another day as the chase for a maiden title continues.

