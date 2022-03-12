Connect with us

Fans congratulate Kabras player coming 8-18 down to edge out Oilers and win 34-28 in the Kenya Cup final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Behind The Lens: Kabras Reign Supreme At Kenya Cup Final

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 12 – The 2022 Kenya Cup Final pitting Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers did not disappoint as fans who turned up in large numbers witnessed the new champion being decided. Here is how the event unfolded in pictures as Kabras reigned supreme;

Kabras Sugar celebrating after being crowned the 2022 Kenya Cup Champions in Kakamega. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Center Referee Godwin Karuga in action officiating the Kenya Cup final pitting Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Fans following the Kenya Cup final at the Bull Ring pitting Kabras Sugar against Oilers. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kabras Sugar players praying. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kabras RFC coach Jerome Muller pray with players after the match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Cup champions Kabras RFC lifting the 2022 title after edging out Menengai Oilers 34-28 in Kakamega. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kabras RFC’s Ntabeni Dukisa beats Menengai Oilers defence in the Kenya Cup final played at the Bull Ring in Kakamega on Saturday, March 12. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kabras Sugar Full Back Jones Kubu in action against Menengai Oilers in the 2022 Kenya Cup final hosted in Kakamega. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Fans following the Kenya Cup final in Kakamega. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

