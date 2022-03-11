Kenya Cup Final Preview: Kabras out to get one better as Oilers chase maiden title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Kabras Sugar skipper Dan Sikuta has called on his charges to go one better when they square it out with Menengai Oilers in the Kenya Cup final on Saturday at The Bull Ring in Kakamega.

Kabras, was runners-up last season, having forfeited a 20-0 lead to lose 25-28 KCB RFC and going to Saturday’s final Sikuta has urged his side to concentrate in every minute of the game to avoid a repeat of 2021 final.

“The boys have been preparing well for the final, I thank the management for being with us all through the season and putting in hard work. There is a lot of stake for us having made it to the final. I have been talking to the boys, encouraging them not to lose focus and execute every opportunity as well as defending to see we emerge champions,” Sikuta, a former Kenya 7s player said.

Oilers boss, Gibson Weru on the other hand says his team is ready to go for their first ever Kenya Cup title, having worked on how to handle the pressure especially from an experienced side like Kabras.

“We are excited to be in our first ever Kenya Cup final, the team is determined after many weeks of hard work, the team is ready to go out there and get their maiden Kenya cup title. The final is about composure, taking your chances and absorbing the pressure those are things we have been working on this week and I hope the boys will rise to the occasion because we have the ability and talent to bring the trophy home,” Weru underscored.

While maintaining the same match day squad heading into the final, Kabras head coach has made one change to the side that started last weekend’s 29-9 semifinal win over Strathmore Leos, with Barry Robinson starting ahead of Brian Tanga at scrumhalf.

Weru has maintained the same Oilers starting fifteen that stunned champions KCB RFC 24-17 to reach their first ever final.

He has however introduced Tony Oketch and Timothy on the bench, they take the places of Eugene Lubanga and Gift Otieno who are not part of the match day 23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The final will be officiated by Godwin Karuga, who will be the man at the center assisted by Moses Ndung’u who officiated the 2019 and 2021 Kenya Cup finals and Constant Cap.

Karuga boasts 23 years’ officiating experience, having begun his officiating journey in 1999 in the Eric Shirley Shield before being fast tracked to the top tier Kenya Cup where he has officiated to date.

-Third Place playoff- KCB RFC Head Coach Curtis Olago pep talk to his charges

The final will be preceded by the third-place playoff pitting out going champions KCB RFC and Strathmore Leos.

KCB head coach Curtis Olago says the team is shifting focus to the playoff and other competitions this season.

Olago admits the squad is strong and ready for the upcoming tournaments including the Enterprise cup set for March 19 and the sevens circuit which will begin in May.

“We are a dynamic side; we had set our targets at the beginning of the season and we’re sticking to the plan. KCB is a winning team. We are fully committed to the playoff match Saturday which is like a final to us,” Olago said.