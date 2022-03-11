Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Antonio Conte. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

Conte sad at situation with Russian athletes

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 11 – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has expressed his sympathy with Russian athletes who have been banned from competing at top level sports as a result of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been hit with heavy sanctions following Vladimir Putin’s decision to start a war, with the sporting world taking a particular strong stance.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing at the Paralympics, its national football team has been thrown out of the World Cup play-offs while tennis players, including men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev, have been forced to compete under a neutral banner.

While Conte has voiced his horror at the war and Russia’s actions, he says the impact on sporting stars is “very sad” given the dedication it takes to get to the highest level.

“I repeat, it’s very sad that this serious situation, this war between Russia and Ukraine, is affecting football and the sporting [world],” he said.

“To know that Russia athletes are banned from competition is very sad. I think it’s not fair. I know very well the work that they do every day for this competition.

“You have to pay for this situation, I think it’s not right. Honestly, I hoped the situation is going to be solved, because it’s creating a lot of damage. We’re in 2022 and to see this is horrible for everybody.”

Penalties have also hit this country after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday and had his assets frozen, amid ties to Putin, that the Chelsea owner has always strongly denied.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Conte was a former employee of Abramovich and said: “We are talking about four or five years ago. At the time, Chelsea, also now, we’re talking about a fantastic club.

“With an owner that made this club big. Don’t forget that in the period he was the owner, Chelsea won everything. But it was for Chelsea.

“I think also we have seen other Russia owners in other teams. Not only in football but in many sports.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved